Raymond James Weighs in on Aecon Group Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.23.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.41. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. Also, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

