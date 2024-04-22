Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

NYSE RC opened at $8.62 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,150 shares of company stock worth $148,280. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 773.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113,484 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $94,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 32.0% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 184,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

