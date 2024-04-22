Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coterra Energy (CTRA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA):

4/19/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Coterra Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Coterra Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTRA stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $151,999,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

