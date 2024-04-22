Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of analysts have commented on RENT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,402. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $131,156. 9.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 453,698 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 419,128 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $12.35 on Monday. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

