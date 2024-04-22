Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASM)

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ASM opened at $0.75 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

