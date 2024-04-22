Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Core Laboratories Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

CLB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $17.18 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 183,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 143.1% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

