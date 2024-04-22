Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Coveo Solutions Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:CVO)

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Coveo Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of C$43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.26 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVO. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$9.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$6.02 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$481.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.14.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

