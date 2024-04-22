Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kraken Robotics Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:PNG)

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 19th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Kraken Robotics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CVE PNG opened at C$0.96 on Monday. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$197.87 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.76.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

