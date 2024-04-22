Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%.

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $121.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.99, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.97%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.