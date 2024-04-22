Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.10.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.18 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

