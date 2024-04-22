Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alcoa Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AA. Bank of America upped their price target on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.96.

NYSE:AA opened at $35.53 on Monday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

