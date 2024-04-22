Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PINE)

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PINE opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 359.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 650,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 143.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 169,341 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.