Research Analysts Set Expectations for Questor Technology Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Questor Technology in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Questor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of QST stock opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.68. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$1.00.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

