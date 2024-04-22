Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.
Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$39.63 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$38.58 and a 52-week high of C$48.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.62.
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.8799626 EPS for the current year.
In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$43,899.40. In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total transaction of C$131,198.70. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.
