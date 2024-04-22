Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $567.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,521,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,395,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,194,921 shares in the company, valued at $59,262,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,521,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,395,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 31.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

