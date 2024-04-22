RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
RIOCF opened at $12.80 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
