Root Financial Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,785,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.64. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

