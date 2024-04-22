Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Increases Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.0207 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

NYSE RY opened at $97.86 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $103.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,730,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,261,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,977,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,536,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,469 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

