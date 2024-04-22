Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology Stock Down 15.1 %

Shares of RBCN stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.