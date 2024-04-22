SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.43 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $91.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
