SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.43 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $91.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.