Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3042 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SFFLY opened at $5.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

