Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3042 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
Schaeffler Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SFFLY opened at $5.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.
About Schaeffler
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schaeffler
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Amazon Stock Insights & Analysis for 2024
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Lithium Overdose: Can These 2 Lithium Stocks Recover in 2024?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Intuitive Surgical Leads the Robotic Surgery Movement
Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.