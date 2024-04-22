Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after buying an additional 1,412,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after buying an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,319,000 after buying an additional 401,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after buying an additional 292,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

View Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.