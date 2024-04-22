Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a report released on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Sonic Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAH. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 1.2 %

SAH opened at $48.62 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 32.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.