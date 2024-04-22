Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 3,565 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $185.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $533.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.83 and its 200 day moving average is $169.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

