Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 119.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEVN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $603,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,329 shares in the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.