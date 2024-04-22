Siacoin (SC) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $453.59 million and approximately $24.92 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,941.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.74 or 0.00774539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00128793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00042581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00182542 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00050239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00108617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,028,845,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,002,188,636 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

