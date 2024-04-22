Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth about $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

NYSE SKY opened at $75.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

