Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.89.

Several brokerages have commented on SKWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

