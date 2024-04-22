SoFi Technologies (SOFI) to Release Earnings on Monday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Get Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.