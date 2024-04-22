SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. SouthState has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SouthState by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SouthState by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

