SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.22. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,204,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 7.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 520,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after buying an additional 34,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

