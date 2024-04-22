STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,209,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 944.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

