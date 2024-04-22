Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of STGW opened at $5.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -186.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stagwell by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stagwell by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

