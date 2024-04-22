StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2744 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from StarHub’s previous dividend of $0.16.

StarHub Stock Performance

SRHBY stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. StarHub has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; information security and network security surveillance services.

