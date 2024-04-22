State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get State Street alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STT

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.