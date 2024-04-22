Steem Market Cap Reaches $129.21 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $129.21 million and $5.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,941.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.74 or 0.00774539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00128793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00042581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00182542 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00050239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00108617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,342,620 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

