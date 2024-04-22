StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 135.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.