StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

