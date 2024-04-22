StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.30.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.0 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.55 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.70.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

