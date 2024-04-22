StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AIRG opened at $5.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 2,350.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

