StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

