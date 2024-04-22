StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
