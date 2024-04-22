StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

CapStar Financial stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.