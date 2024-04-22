StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of L.S. Starrett stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in L.S. Starrett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 114.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in L.S. Starrett by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

