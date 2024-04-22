StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of L.S. Starrett stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.04.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than L.S. Starrett
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.