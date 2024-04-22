StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Shares of SPLP stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10,210.76.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
