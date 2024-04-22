StockNews.com Upgrades Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to “Hold”

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $231.64 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.11. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

