Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.25.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on STRA. Truist Financial raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on STRA

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $98.11 on Monday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 128,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.