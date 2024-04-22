Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 228,716 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

