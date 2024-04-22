Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Surge Energy Trading Down 1.0 %
ZPTAF opened at $5.50 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.
Surge Energy Company Profile
