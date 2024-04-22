Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SNDX opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

