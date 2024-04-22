Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $140.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $119.57 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.